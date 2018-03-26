Millennium Management LLC Has $28.50 Million Holdings in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (CCMP)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,046 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.18% of Cabot Microelectronics worth $28,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCMP. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 97.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 986,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,852,000 after acquiring an additional 486,275 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 988,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,037,000 after acquiring an additional 219,708 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $11,492,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 17.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 724,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,885,000 after acquiring an additional 105,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $8,308,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ CCMP) opened at $108.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2,767.06, a PE ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 1.41. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $115.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 5.71.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.90 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Cabot Microelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 66.95%.

In related news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 19,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $1,971,831.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,487 shares in the company, valued at $5,835,505.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $505,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,912 shares in the company, valued at $5,494,774.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,236 shares of company stock worth $7,247,782 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.40.

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation supplies polishing slurries and pads used in the manufacture of integrated circuit (IC) devices within the semiconductor industry, in a process called chemical mechanical planarization (CMP). The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of CMP consumables.

