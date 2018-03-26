Miners’ Reward Token (MRT) Market Cap Achieves $1.41 Million

Miners’ Reward Token (CURRENCY:MRT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Miners’ Reward Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001780 BTC on exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. In the last week, Miners’ Reward Token has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. Miners’ Reward Token has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $21,986.00 worth of Miners’ Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007486 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002764 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.35 or 0.00724028 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00015249 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012633 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00038516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00141240 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00181400 BTC.

Miners’ Reward Token Token Profile

Miners’ Reward Token launched on March 28th, 2017. Miners’ Reward Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Miners’ Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform. The official website for Miners’ Reward Token is wavescommunity.com/miners-reward-token.

Miners’ Reward Token Token Trading

Miners’ Reward Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is not possible to purchase Miners’ Reward Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Miners’ Reward Token must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Miners’ Reward Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

