Mineum Hits Market Cap of $227,724.00 (MNM)

Mineum (CURRENCY:MNM) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Mineum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0241 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last week, Mineum has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. Mineum has a total market cap of $227,724.00 and approximately $71.00 worth of Mineum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BritCoin (BRIT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000351 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mineum

Mineum is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2016. Mineum’s total supply is 9,586,367 coins and its circulating supply is 9,436,367 coins. Mineum’s official website is mineum.org. Mineum’s official Twitter account is @mineumproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mineum is forum.mineum.org.

Mineum Coin Trading

Mineum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Mineum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mineum must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mineum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

