MinexCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $92.02 Million (MNX)

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One MinexCoin coin can now be purchased for about $26.10 or 0.00322996 BTC on popular exchanges. MinexCoin has a total market capitalization of $92.02 million and approximately $76,457.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MinexCoin has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MinexCoin alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007433 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002788 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.30 or 0.00721329 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00015030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012364 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00038343 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00144278 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00179539 BTC.

MinexCoin Coin Profile

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 5,790,733 coins and its circulating supply is 3,524,973 coins. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MinexCoin’s official website is minexcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinexCoin is a low volatility cryptocurrency based on the Mars algorithm. MinexBank is an algorithm for controlling the volatility of Minexcoin price. Due to this algorithm, the price of Minexcoin is stabilized by reducing or increasing interest rates and interventions on the market. “

Buying and Selling MinexCoin

MinexCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is not presently possible to purchase MinexCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinexCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MinexCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for MinexCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MinexCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.