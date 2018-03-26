MktCoin Market Cap Tops $0.00 (MLM)

MktCoin (CURRENCY:MLM) traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. MktCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $166,755.00 worth of MktCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MktCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0540 or 0.00000684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and C-CEX. Over the last week, MktCoin has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007346 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002724 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00716686 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012670 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00038093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00143288 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00185795 BTC.

MktCoin Profile

MktCoin’s total supply is 1,165,310,010 coins. The official website for MktCoin is mktcoin.org.

Buying and Selling MktCoin

MktCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and SouthXchange. It is not possible to buy MktCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MktCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MktCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

