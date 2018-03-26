MobileGo (MGO) Market Capitalization Achieves $35.95 Million

MobileGo (CURRENCY:MGO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One MobileGo token can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00004540 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, Livecoin, HitBTC and Coinrail. In the last seven days, MobileGo has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. MobileGo has a market cap of $35.95 million and approximately $178,429.00 worth of MobileGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MobileGo

MobileGo’s launch date was February 16th, 2017. MobileGo’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,028,877 tokens. The official website for MobileGo is mobilego.io. MobileGo’s official Twitter account is @MobileGoIco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MobileGo is a dual-blockchain token that will “gamify” the GameCredits Mobile Store which currently has over 300 games from 150 different developers. The MobileGo token will be the first dual-blockchain asset ever issued, as users will be able to transfer it seamlessly between the Ethereum and Waves blockchain. This is achieved by using locked wallets and smart contracts. MGO will be used to implement decentralized features on the GameCredits Moblie platform through Ethereum and Waves. “

MobileGo Token Trading

MobileGo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, Livecoin, Liqui, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Gatecoin and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to buy MobileGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MobileGo must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MobileGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

