Mobius (MOBI) Reaches Market Cap of $29.10 Million

Mobius (CURRENCY:MOBI) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One Mobius token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0773 or 0.00000913 BTC on exchanges including Stronghold, GOPAX, Stellarport and Gate.io. Mobius has a market cap of $29.10 million and $135,954.00 worth of Mobius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mobius has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mobius alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002837 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.65 or 0.00764095 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00015540 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011830 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00040089 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00148765 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00184095 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Mobius Token Profile

Mobius’ genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Mobius’ total supply is 887,990,859 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,657,502 tokens. The official message board for Mobius is medium.com/mobius-network. Mobius’ official Twitter account is @mobius_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mobius is /r/MobiusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mobius is mobius.network.

Buying and Selling Mobius

Mobius can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OTCBTC, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Stellarport, Stronghold and GOPAX. It is not possible to buy Mobius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mobius must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mobius using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mobius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mobius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.