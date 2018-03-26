Moneta (MONETA) Price Up 12.3% This Week

Moneta (CURRENCY:MONETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Moneta has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Moneta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Moneta has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. One Moneta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.29 or 0.01823780 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005057 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00015561 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00001157 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00022773 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002388 BTC.

About Moneta

Moneta (CURRENCY:MONETA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2015. Moneta’s official website is moneta.io. Moneta’s official Twitter account is @moneta_io.

Buying and Selling Moneta

Moneta can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy Moneta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moneta must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moneta using one of the exchanges listed above.

