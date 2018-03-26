Monetha (MTH) Trading Up 0.5% This Week

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Monetha has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Monetha token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, OKEx, HitBTC and Kucoin. Monetha has a market cap of $23.04 million and $1.04 million worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monetha alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007346 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002724 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00716686 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012670 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00038093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00143288 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00185795 BTC.

Monetha Token Profile

Monetha’s genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,102,678 tokens. Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Buying and Selling Monetha

Monetha can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Tidex, Mercatox, CoinExchange, EtherDelta, OKEx, HitBTC and Binance. It is not presently possible to purchase Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Monetha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monetha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.