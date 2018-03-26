Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) Given New GBX 295 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) had its price objective cut by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 345 ($4.77) to GBX 295 ($4.08) in a report issued on Thursday, March 15th. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.54% from the stock’s previous close.

MONY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 350 ($4.84) to GBX 330 ($4.56) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Peel Hunt raised shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 370 ($5.11) to GBX 340 ($4.70) in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Shore Capital lowered shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 355 ($4.90) to GBX 300 ($4.14) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.56) target price (down previously from GBX 335 ($4.63)) on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Monday, January 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 333.08 ($4.60).

Shares of MONY stock opened at GBX 287.70 ($3.97) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,540.00 and a P/E ratio of 2,055.00. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 241.40 ($3.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 369 ($5.10).

About Moneysupermarket.Com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC provides online services, through its brands, MoneySuperMarket, MoneySavingExpert and TravelSupermarket. The Company’s segments include Money, Insurance, Travel, Home Services and MoneySavingExpert.com. Its Money segment offers customers the ability to search for and compare products, including credit cards, accounts, mortgages, loans, debt solutions, savings accounts and business finance.

