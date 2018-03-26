Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Share Price

News articles about Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Monster Beverage earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 46.8587117248181 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages have commented on MNST. BidaskClub lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup set a $70.00 price objective on Monster Beverage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.87.

Shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ MNST) traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,943,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,568. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $70.21. The company has a market capitalization of $31,639.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $810.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Rodney C. Sacks sold 697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $44,963.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 963,789 shares in the company, valued at $62,174,028.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Rodney C. Sacks sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $57,929.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 323,796 shares of company stock valued at $20,407,966. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company. The Company develop, market, sell and distribute alternative beverage category beverages under the brand names of Monster Energy, Monster Rehab, Monster Energy Extra Strength Nitrous Technology, Java Monster, X-Presso Monster, Muscle Monster, Punch Monster, Hansen’s, Hansen’s Natural Cane Soda, Junior Juice, Blue Sky, Hubert’s, Worx Energy and Peace Tea.

