Mothership Trading Down 10.8% Over Last Week (CRYPTO:MSP)

Mothership (CURRENCY:MSP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Mothership token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001519 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Mothership has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. Mothership has a market capitalization of $16.72 million and approximately $29,889.00 worth of Mothership was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007290 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002730 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00709187 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015073 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012751 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00038016 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00142124 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00185825 BTC.

Mothership Profile

Mothership’s launch date was July 8th, 2017. Mothership’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mothership is mothership.cx. Mothership’s official Twitter account is @MothershipCX.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mothership is aims to be a blockchain financial services focused around the Estonian e-Residence government programme. The core of these services are: Token amrket for the EUWallet connected to your e-Resident digital IDSecure crypto exchange Hosting platform for blockchain applications”

Mothership Token Trading

Mothership can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase Mothership directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mothership must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mothership using one of the exchanges listed above.

