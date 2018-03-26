Gabelli Lowers MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) to Hold

Gabelli downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, March 16th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Gabelli currently has $99.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stephens set a $114.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $112.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.54.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $89.49 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $65.42 and a 12-month high of $104.59. The stock has a market cap of $5,052.25, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.92.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $768.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 10th that allows the company to repurchase 2,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Christopher Davanzo sold 12,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.43, for a total value of $1,125,457.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,521.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Bonomo sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.19, for a total transaction of $165,942.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 783,437 shares of company stock valued at $74,083,049. Insiders own 31.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,624,000 after acquiring an additional 22,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,284,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,031,000 after acquiring an additional 159,772 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,798,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,873,000 after acquiring an additional 213,957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 105.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,179,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,112,000 after acquiring an additional 604,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,048,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,331,000 after acquiring an additional 83,836 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc is a North American distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services. The Company’s range of MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components and electrical supplies.

