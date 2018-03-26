Msci (MSCI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $159.66

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $159.66 and last traded at $159.42, with a volume of 678572 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.07.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Msci to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS reissued a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Msci in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Msci from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $13,857.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.68 million. Msci had a return on equity of 108.68% and a net margin of 23.86%. Msci’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Msci’s payout ratio is currently 45.78%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Msci during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Msci in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Msci by 480.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Msci in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Msci in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc offers products and services to support the needs of institutional investors throughout their investment processes. Its segments include Index, Analytics and All Other segment. All Other segment comprises environmental, social and governance (ESG) and Real Estate segments. Its indexes are used in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

