Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Raises Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 334.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,770 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.42. The company had a trading volume of 263,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,959. The stock has a market cap of $13,533.95, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12-month low of $90.10 and a 12-month high of $112.96.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DGX. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Quest Diagnostics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Argus raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.14 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.90.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 63,880 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.68, for a total value of $6,303,678.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,008,421.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 397 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $40,787.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,926 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,677.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,027 shares of company stock worth $30,336,117 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is a provider of diagnostic information services. The Company operates through two businesses: Diagnostic Information Services and Diagnostic Solutions. The Diagnostic Information Services business develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, providing insights that empower and enable a range of customers, including patients, clinicians, hospitals, integrated delivery networks (IDNs), health plans, employers and accountable care organizations (ACOs).

