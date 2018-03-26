Nationstar Mortgage (NSM) and Moneygram International (MGI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Nationstar Mortgage (NYSE: NSM) and Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nationstar Mortgage and Moneygram International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nationstar Mortgage 2 2 3 0 2.14 Moneygram International 2 2 0 0 1.50

Nationstar Mortgage presently has a consensus price target of $18.42, indicating a potential upside of 2.14%. Moneygram International has a consensus price target of $17.70, indicating a potential upside of 101.77%. Given Moneygram International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Moneygram International is more favorable than Nationstar Mortgage.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.8% of Nationstar Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Moneygram International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Nationstar Mortgage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.5% of Moneygram International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nationstar Mortgage and Moneygram International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nationstar Mortgage 1.82% 9.24% 0.85% Moneygram International -1.86% -14.43% 1.24%

Volatility & Risk

Nationstar Mortgage has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moneygram International has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nationstar Mortgage and Moneygram International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nationstar Mortgage $1.65 billion 1.07 $30.00 million $0.30 60.10 Moneygram International $1.60 billion 0.30 -$29.80 million ($0.49) -17.90

Nationstar Mortgage has higher revenue and earnings than Moneygram International. Moneygram International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nationstar Mortgage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nationstar Mortgage beats Moneygram International on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nationstar Mortgage

Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc. provides servicing, origination and transaction based services principally to single-family residences throughout the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations and Xome. The Company provides residential loan services in the United States. The Company also operates an integrated residential loan origination platform that is primarily focused on customer retention. Its Xome subsidiary offers an array of complementary services related to the purchase and disposition of residential real estate. It provides non-bank services and residential mortgage services in the United States conducting operations through its Nationstar Mortgage and Champion Mortgage brands. It originates and purchases conventional mortgage loans conforming to the underwriting standards of the government sponsored entities, which it collectively refers to as Agency loans. The Xome segment is a provider of technology and data-enhanced solutions.

About Moneygram International

MoneyGram International, Inc. (MoneyGram) is a global provider of money transfer services. The Company operates through two segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Company offers its services under the MoneyGram brand. The Company’s Global Funds Transfer Segment provides money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers. The Financial Paper Products Segment provides money orders to consumers through its agents and financial institutions located across the United States and Puerto Rico. The Company’s offerings include money transfers, bill payment services, money order services and official check processing. The Company’s money transfer services enable its consumers to send and receive funds across the world through its global network of locations. The Company also offers Digital/Self-Service solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, account deposit and kiosk-based services.

