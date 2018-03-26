NAV Coin (CRYPTO:NAV) Price Up 8.6% Over Last Week

NAV Coin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One NAV Coin coin can now be bought for $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Binance and Poloniex. NAV Coin has a market capitalization of $118.80 million and approximately $969,888.00 worth of NAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NAV Coin has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NAV Coin alerts:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00217761 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00001129 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00019456 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00009249 BTC.

NAV Coin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. NAV Coin’s total supply is 62,525,173 coins. NAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NAV Coin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NAV Coin is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for NAV Coin is medium.com/nav-coin.

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

NAV Coin Coin Trading

NAV Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Binance. It is not currently possible to purchase NAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAV Coin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for NAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAV Coin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.