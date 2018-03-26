Navigators Group (NAVG) and Legal & General Group (LGGNY) Financial Contrast

Navigators Group (NASDAQ: NAVG) and Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Navigators Group and Legal & General Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navigators Group 3.08% 2.85% 0.68% Legal & General Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Navigators Group and Legal & General Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navigators Group 1 3 0 0 1.75 Legal & General Group 1 0 1 0 2.00

Navigators Group presently has a consensus price target of $56.67, suggesting a potential downside of 1.02%. Legal & General Group has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.76%. Given Legal & General Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Legal & General Group is more favorable than Navigators Group.

Volatility & Risk

Navigators Group has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Legal & General Group has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.4% of Navigators Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Legal & General Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of Navigators Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Navigators Group and Legal & General Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navigators Group $1.31 billion 1.29 $40.49 million $1.33 43.05 Legal & General Group $52.17 billion 0.42 $2.44 billion N/A N/A

Legal & General Group has higher revenue and earnings than Navigators Group.

Dividends

Navigators Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Legal & General Group pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Navigators Group pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Legal & General Group beats Navigators Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Navigators Group Company Profile

The Navigators Group, Inc. is an insurance holding company. The Company is an international insurance company focused on marine insurance. The Company’s segments include U.S. Insurance, International Insurance (Int’l Insurance), Global Reinsurance (GlobalRe) and Corporate. The Company’s Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance business primarily offers general liability coverage, and umbrella and excess liability coverage to commercial enterprises through its U.S. Insurance and Int’l Insurance segments. It also offers reinsurance products through its GlobalRe segment. It distributes its products through international, national and regional, retail and wholesale insurance brokers. The Company’s U.S. Insurance and Int’l Insurance segments consists of three segments, such as Marine, Property and Casualty (P&C) and Professional Liability. Its GlobalRe products include accident & health (A&H), marine, P&C and professional liability.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc is a holding company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, transacts life assurance and long-term savings business, investment management and general insurance and health business. It operates through six segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), Savings and General Insurance (GI). The Company operates its businesses in the United Kingdom, the United States and other countries across the world through its subsidiaries and associates. The Company offers products, including annuity contracts; longevity insurance contracts; lifetime mortgages; index fund management; active fixed income and liquidity management; solutions and liability driven investment (LDI); active equity; investment strategy and implementation; direct investments and structuring; pensions (individual and corporate); endowment policies, and participating contracts.

