Obalon Therapeutics Inc (OBLN) VP Buys $19,800.00 in Stock

Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN) VP Neil Drake purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $19,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Obalon Therapeutics Inc (OBLN) traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.58. 84,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,567. Obalon Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.17.

Get Obalon Therapeutics alerts:

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 million. Obalon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 74.80% and a negative net margin of 350.67%. sell-side analysts forecast that Obalon Therapeutics Inc will post -2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OBLN. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Obalon Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Obalon Therapeutics to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OBLN. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Obalon Therapeutics by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Obalon Therapeutics by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Obalon Therapeutics by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 12,372 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Obalon Therapeutics by 511.8% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 23,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 19,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Obalon Therapeutics by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 28,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/neil-drake-acquires-5000-shares-of-obalon-therapeutics-inc-obln-stock-updated.html.

Obalon Therapeutics Company Profile

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc is a United States-based commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. The Company’s product, Obalon balloon system, is a swallowable, gas-filled intragastric balloon designed to provide weight loss in obese patients.

Receive News & Ratings for Obalon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obalon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.