Neil Gagnon Sells 19,174 Shares of General Finance Co. (GFN) Stock

General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 19,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $142,271.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 957,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,598.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Neil Gagnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 21st, Neil Gagnon sold 10,620 shares of General Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $78,588.00.

On Monday, March 19th, Neil Gagnon sold 17,432 shares of General Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $128,996.80.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Neil Gagnon sold 5,721 shares of General Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $41,763.30.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Neil Gagnon sold 8 shares of General Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $59.20.

On Friday, February 23rd, Neil Gagnon sold 7,438 shares of General Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $55,041.20.

On Monday, February 12th, Neil Gagnon sold 20,872 shares of General Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $155,913.84.

General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) remained flat at $$7.40 during trading hours on Monday. 30,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,137. General Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.27 and a beta of 1.13.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. General Finance had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $92.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.80 million. equities analysts predict that General Finance Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Finance in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Finance in the third quarter valued at about $754,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of General Finance by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 60,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Finance during the third quarter worth about $120,000. 20.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Finance

General Finance Corporation is a specialty rental services company. The Company offers a range of portable storage units, including its core 20-feet and 40-feet steel containers, office container, mobile office and modular space products and steel tanks. It has two geographic areas that include its four operating segments: the Asia-Pacific area, consisting of the leasing operations of Royal Wolf Holdings Limited and its Australian and New Zealand subsidiaries (Royal Wolf), and North America, consisting of the combined leasing operations of Pac-Van, Inc and its Canadian subsidiary, PV Acquisition Corp.

