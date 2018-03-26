NevaCoin (NEVA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $263,749.00

NevaCoin (CURRENCY:NEVA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 26th. During the last week, NevaCoin has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. NevaCoin has a market cap of $263,749.00 and $630.00 worth of NevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NevaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0963 or 0.00001215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00019220 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00077313 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000144 BTC.

SafeCoin (SFE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin Coin Profile

NevaCoin (CURRENCY:NEVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 7th, 2016. NevaCoin’s total supply is 2,738,830 coins. NevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @nevacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NevaCoin is nevacoin.net.

Buying and Selling NevaCoin

NevaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy NevaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NevaCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NevaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

