New Gold Inc. (NGD) Holdings Trimmed by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 240,233 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in New Gold were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,033,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,722,000 after acquiring an additional 114,525 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,870,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,184,000 after acquiring an additional 314,865 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,426,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 625,283 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,311,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 487,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 844,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 39,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Get New Gold alerts:

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) opened at $2.55 on Monday. New Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $1,350.00, a P/E ratio of -15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. New Gold had a negative net margin of 92.82% and a negative return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $193.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.39 million. The firm’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NGD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of New Gold from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of New Gold from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.01.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/new-gold-inc-ngd-holdings-trimmed-by-ubs-asset-management-americas-inc.html.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc is an intermediate gold mining company. The Company is engaged in the development and operation of mineral properties. Its segments include New Afton, Mesquite, Peak Mines, Cerro San Pedro, Corporate and Other. It has operating mines in Canada, the United States, Australia and Mexico; development projects in Canada, and a stream on gold production from a development property in Chile.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD).

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.