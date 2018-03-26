New Media Investment Group (NEWM) and Meredith (MDP) Critical Review

New Media Investment Group (NYSE: NEWM) and Meredith (NYSE:MDP) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Media Investment Group and Meredith’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Media Investment Group $1.34 billion 0.69 -$910,000.00 ($0.02) -870.00 Meredith $1.71 billion 1.40 $188.92 million $6.04 8.86

Meredith has higher revenue and earnings than New Media Investment Group. New Media Investment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meredith, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

New Media Investment Group has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meredith has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.1% of New Media Investment Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Meredith shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of New Media Investment Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Meredith shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares New Media Investment Group and Meredith’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Media Investment Group -0.07% 4.18% 2.27% Meredith 16.41% 16.72% 6.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for New Media Investment Group and Meredith, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Media Investment Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Meredith 0 2 4 0 2.67

Meredith has a consensus price target of $74.50, indicating a potential upside of 39.25%. Given Meredith’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Meredith is more favorable than New Media Investment Group.

Dividends

New Media Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Meredith pays an annual dividend of $2.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. New Media Investment Group pays out -7,400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meredith pays out 36.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. New Media Investment Group has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Meredith has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. New Media Investment Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Meredith beats New Media Investment Group on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Media Investment Group

New Media Investment Group Inc. is a holding company. The Company owns, operates and invests in local media assets. The Company’s segments include Eastern US Publishing, Central US Publishing, Western US Publishing and BridgeTower. It focuses on owning and acquiring local media assets in small to mid-size markets. It is a publisher of local newspapers and related publications. As of December 25, 2016, its portfolio of media assets spanned across 538 markets and 36 states. As of December 25, 2016, its products included 631 community print publications, 538 Websites and two yellow page directories. Its directory portfolio includes Surewest Directories located in and around the Sacramento, California area, primarily in Roseville, California. The Roseville directory serves the local Roseville community. It also owns additional directory based in Mt. Shasta, California. Propel is its business services product line with digital products designed for small and midsized businesses (SMBs).

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation is a diversified media company. The Company is focused primarily on the home and family marketplace. The Company operates through two segments: Local Media and National Media. As of June 30, 2016, the Company’s Local Media segment includes 16 owned television stations, one managed television station and related digital and mobile media operations. Its National Media segment includes magazine publishing, custom content and customer relationship marketing, digital and mobile media, brand licensing, database-related activities, and other related operations. Its National Media segment focuses on the food, home, parenthood, and health markets and is a publisher of magazines serving women. As of June 30, 2016, the Company’s owned television stations consist of seven CBS affiliates, five FOX affiliates, two MyNetworkTV affiliates, one NBC affiliate, one ABC affiliate and one independent station. The National Media segment also focuses on run-of-press display advertising.

