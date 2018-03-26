New Relic Inc (NEWR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.31.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of New Relic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, insider James R. Gochee sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $25,274.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,991,972.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $57,911.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,203 shares in the company, valued at $167,207.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 317,916 shares of company stock worth $21,144,295. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at about $800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in New Relic by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in New Relic by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 76,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of New Relic (NYSE NEWR) traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $75.75. 505,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,282. The company has a market capitalization of $4,199.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.51 and a beta of 0.67. New Relic has a 52 week low of $34.61 and a 52 week high of $76.54.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $91.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.31 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.22%. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc (New Relic) is a provider of enterprise software. The Company’s cloud-based platform and range of products enable organizations to collect, store and analyze software data in real time. The Company’s New Relic Software Analytics Cloud consists of an integrated suite of products, a data database and an open platform.

