New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $14.75 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.19.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE NYCB) opened at $13.01 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $6,377.68, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $296.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.29 million. analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 75.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 48,352 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 228,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 19,562 shares during the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $5,981,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 44,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $4,029,000. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, New York Community Bank (the Community Bank) and New York Commercial Bank (the Commercial Bank) (collectively, the Banks). The Company’s operations are divided into two segments: Banking Operations and Residential Mortgage Banking.

