Newell Brands (NWL) versus Its Peers Financial Contrast

Newell Brands (NYSE: NWL) is one of 19 public companies in the “CON PRD-MISC STAPLES” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Newell Brands to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.7% of Newell Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of shares of all “CON PRD-MISC STAPLES” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Newell Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of shares of all “CON PRD-MISC STAPLES” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Newell Brands and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newell Brands 18.65% 10.47% 3.99% Newell Brands Competitors 7.50% 77.93% 7.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Newell Brands and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newell Brands 0 12 5 0 2.29 Newell Brands Competitors 98 573 700 33 2.48

Newell Brands currently has a consensus target price of $33.33, indicating a potential upside of 27.91%. As a group, “CON PRD-MISC STAPLES” companies have a potential upside of 21.99%. Given Newell Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Newell Brands is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Newell Brands has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newell Brands’ competitors have a beta of 0.90, meaning that their average share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Newell Brands and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Newell Brands $14.74 billion $2.75 billion 4.63 Newell Brands Competitors $7.93 billion $546.24 million 9.11

Newell Brands has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Newell Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Newell Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Newell Brands pays out 16.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “CON PRD-MISC STAPLES” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 49.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Newell Brands is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Newell Brands competitors beat Newell Brands on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc. is a marketer of consumer and commercial products. The Company’s segments include Writing, Home Solutions, Commercial Products, Baby & Parenting, Branded Consumables, Consumer Solutions, Outdoor Solutions and Process Solutions. Its products are marketed under a portfolio of brands, including Paper Mate, Sharpie, Dymo, Expo, Parker, Elmer’s, Coleman, Jostens, Marmot, Rawlings, Mr. Coffee, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Graco, Baby Jogger, NUK, Calphalon, Rubbermaid, Contigo, First Alert, Waddington and Yankee Candle. Writing segment consists of the Writing and Creative Expression business. Home Solutions segment designs, manufactures or sources and distributes a range of consumer products under various brand names. Commercial Products segment designs, manufactures or sources and distributes cleaning and refuse products. Its Baby & Parenting segment designs and distributes infant and juvenile products.

