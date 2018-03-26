Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $933,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,740 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 257,359 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,443,000 after acquiring an additional 46,866 shares in the last quarter. BT Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $459,738,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 231,515 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,608,000 after acquiring an additional 78,482 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,840 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 11,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,620,261 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $632,780,000 after acquiring an additional 854,240 shares in the last quarter. 57.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $186,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at $901,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $5,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,856,250 shares of company stock valued at $93,571,688 in the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, March 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded Oracle from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Instinet initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.12 price objective on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.11.

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) traded up $0.84 on Monday, reaching $45.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,395,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,316,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.33. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $43.60 and a 52-week high of $53.48. The company has a market cap of $185,412.78, a P/E ratio of 55.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Oracle had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.68%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

