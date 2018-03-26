Nielsen (NLSN) versus Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) is one of 304 public companies in the “BUSINESS SERVICES” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Nielsen to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nielsen and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nielsen $6.57 billion $429.00 million 26.24 Nielsen Competitors $3.01 billion $233.50 million 31.29

Nielsen has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Nielsen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Nielsen has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nielsen’s peers have a beta of 1.01, indicating that their average stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nielsen and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nielsen 1 7 8 0 2.44 Nielsen Competitors 1128 5277 7879 223 2.50

Nielsen currently has a consensus target price of $41.67, indicating a potential upside of 31.23%. As a group, “BUSINESS SERVICES” companies have a potential upside of 10.00%. Given Nielsen’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Nielsen is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.1% of Nielsen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of shares of all “BUSINESS SERVICES” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Nielsen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “BUSINESS SERVICES” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nielsen and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nielsen 6.53% 16.79% 4.46% Nielsen Competitors -158.38% -95.28% -3.28%

Dividends

Nielsen pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Nielsen pays out 112.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “BUSINESS SERVICES” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 47.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Nielsen has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Nielsen beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Nielsen

Nielsen N.V. (Nielsen), formerly Nielsen Holdings N.V., is an information and measurement company. The Company is engaged in providing clients with an understanding of consumers and consumer behavior. The Company delivers media and marketing information, and analytics on a global and local basis. Nielsen operates through two business segments: Buy and Watch. The Company’s Buy segment provides consumer purchasing measurement and analytics. Its Watch segment provides media audience measurement and analytics. Nielsen offers its clients the ability to activate in real-time Nielsen audience insights as well as various consumer segments from over 200 data providers. The Company offers its services to various clients, such as The Coca-Cola Company, NBC Universal, Nestle S.A., The Procter & Gamble Company, Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. and the Unilever Group.

