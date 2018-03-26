Nitro (NOX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $235.00

Nitro (CURRENCY:NOX) traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One Nitro token can now be bought for approximately $0.0805 or 0.00000997 BTC on popular exchanges. Nitro has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $235.00 worth of Nitro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nitro has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007432 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002793 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.34 or 0.00722388 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00015144 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012393 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00038575 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00140931 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00180215 BTC.

Nitro Token Profile

Nitro’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens. The official website for Nitro is www.nitro.live. The Reddit community for Nitro is /r/nitrotoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nitro’s official Twitter account is @nitrotoken.

Buying and Selling Nitro

Nitro can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is not possible to buy Nitro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nitro must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nitro using one of the exchanges listed above.

