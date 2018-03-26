Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,794 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 269,407 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after buying an additional 15,190 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 58,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 522,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,886,000 after buying an additional 13,550 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 861,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,237,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 155,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 26,603 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 51,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $1,071,080.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HBI shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.12.

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.62. 1,008,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,548,390. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.27 and a 1-year high of $25.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market cap of $6,639.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.10, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 72.30%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc is a marketer of basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia/Pacific under apparel brands, such as Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, DIM, Bali, Playtex, Bonds, JMS/Just My Size, Nur Die/Nur Der, L’eggs, Lovable, Wonderbra, Flexees, Gear for Sports and Berlei.

