Norbord (OSB) PT Raised to C$50.00 at CIBC

Norbord (TSE:OSB) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note published on Monday, March 19th.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Norbord and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$50.00.

Get Norbord alerts:

Shares of Norbord stock traded down C$0.84 on Monday, hitting C$45.90. 173,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,291. Norbord has a 12 month low of C$36.10 and a 12 month high of C$51.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4,110.00, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 2.04.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported C$1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$756.97 million for the quarter. Norbord had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 66.95%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Norbord’s payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

In other news, insider Nigel Banks sold 19,000 shares of Norbord stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.00, for a total transaction of C$893,000.00. Also, insider Peter Cornelius Wijnbergen sold 10,000 shares of Norbord stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.80, for a total transaction of C$448,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,656,000.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/norbord-osb-pt-raised-to-c50-00-at-cibc-updated.html.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc is a Canada-based producer of wood-based panels. The Company is engaged in manufacturing, sales, marketing and distribution of panelboards and related products used in the construction of new homes or the renovation and repair of existing structures. Its geographic segments include North America and Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.