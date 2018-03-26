Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.33% of Nordstrom worth $25,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1,752.0% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 15.4% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $53.00 price target on Nordstrom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nordstrom from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray set a $45.00 price target on Nordstrom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price target on Nordstrom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.92.

Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) opened at $46.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,742.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.07. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $54.00.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 60.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.36%.

Nordstrom, Inc is a fashion specialty retailer in the United States. The Company’s segments include Retail and Credit. As of March 20, 2017, the Company operated 344 the United States stores located in 40 states as well as an e-commerce business. The Company also offers its customers a variety of payment products and services, including credit and debit cards.

