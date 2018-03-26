Norfolk Southern (NSC) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Norfolk Southern earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the railroad operator an impact score of 46.1282533037146 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Several equities analysts have commented on NSC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Scotiabank upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.60.

Shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE NSC) traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,808,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $37,538.75, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $109.27 and a 12 month high of $157.15.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $244,010.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas E. Hurlbut sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $142,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,040 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a holding company engaged in the rail transportation business. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated approximately 19,500 miles of road primarily in the East and Midwest. The Company is engaged in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East and Midwest.

