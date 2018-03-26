Media stories about Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nortech Systems earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the electronics maker an impact score of 48.5554072096128 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,346. Nortech Systems has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.22, a P/E ratio of 90.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Get Nortech Systems alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/nortech-systems-nsys-given-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-15.html.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems Incorporated is an electronic manufacturing services (EMS) company. The Company offers a range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support, including project management, design, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services.

Receive News & Ratings for Nortech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.