North American Energy Partners Inc. (NOA) Insider Purchases C$52,950.00 in Stock

North American Energy Partners Inc. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Energy Partners acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.06 per share, with a total value of C$52,950.00.

North American Energy Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 21st, North American Energy Partners acquired 8,600 shares of North American Energy Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.10 per share, with a total value of C$61,060.00.

On Thursday, March 8th, North American Energy Partners acquired 800 shares of North American Energy Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.26 per share, with a total value of C$5,008.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, North American Energy Partners acquired 177,000 shares of North American Energy Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.29 per share, with a total value of C$1,113,330.00.

Shares of North American Energy Partners Inc. (TSE NOA) traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$6.90. 123,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,625. North American Energy Partners Inc. has a one year low of C$4.52 and a one year high of C$7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.60, a P/E ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 0.15.

North American Energy Partners (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.02). North American Energy Partners had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of C$82.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$75.70 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 5th. North American Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOA. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of North American Energy Partners from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of North American Energy Partners from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

About North American Energy Partners

North American Energy Partners Inc provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors within Western Canada. The Company’s operating divisions include Heavy Construction and Mining; Industrial, and Tailings & Environmental Construction.

