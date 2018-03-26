North American Management Corp Increases Stake in Facebook Inc (FB)

North American Management Corp lifted its holdings in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,626 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,530,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,538,895,000 after buying an additional 5,151,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,877,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,967,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,727 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,817,768 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,578,347,000 after purchasing an additional 833,810 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,454,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,994,161,000 after purchasing an additional 114,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.3% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 16,088,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,429,058,000 after purchasing an additional 198,882 shares during the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on FB shares. Morgan Stanley set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Facebook to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.54.

Shares of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) opened at $159.39 on Monday. Facebook Inc has a 52-week low of $138.77 and a 52-week high of $195.32. The firm has a market cap of $463,027.94, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.24. Facebook had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $12.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. equities analysts predict that Facebook Inc will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.39, for a total transaction of $39,025,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jan Koum sold 1,253,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.51, for a total transaction of $221,326,948.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,746,505 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,342,636 in the last ninety days. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

