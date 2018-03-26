Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) Shares Gap Up to $1.72

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.59, but opened at $1.72. Northern Oil & Gas shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 3437931 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Imperial Capital set a $2.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.06.

The stock has a market cap of $141.15, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $72.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. Northern Oil & Gas’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 628.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 56,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 48,810 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 167,968 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 32,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gen IV Investment Opportunities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $989,000.

About Northern Oil & Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The Company holds working interests in over 2,630 gross (204.3 net) producing wells, including over 2,630 wells targeting the Bakken and Three Forks formations and over two wells targeting other formations.

