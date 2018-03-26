Northstar Realty Europe Corp (NRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Northstar Realty Europe Corp (NYSE:NRE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Northstar Realty Europe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Northstar Realty Europe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northstar Realty Europe in a research note on Friday, March 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northstar Realty Europe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Northstar Realty Europe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Northstar Realty Europe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Northstar Realty Europe by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 8,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Northstar Realty Europe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northstar Realty Europe stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.71. The stock had a trading volume of 453,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,069. Northstar Realty Europe has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $14.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $691.90, a PE ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 1.97.

Northstar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $32.55 million for the quarter. Northstar Realty Europe had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 23.96%. equities analysts forecast that Northstar Realty Europe will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. Northstar Realty Europe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.26%.

Northstar Realty Europe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Northstar Realty Europe Company Profile

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is a European focused commercial real estate company with primary office properties in cities within Germany, the United Kingdom and France. Its objective is to provide its stockholders with stable and recurring cash flow supplemented by capital growth over time.

