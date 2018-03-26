Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.22. Northwest Bancshares posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Northwest Bancshares.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $107.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.15 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 7.23%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.00. 61,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,761.26, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.64. Northwest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Philip M. Tredway sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $98,166.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,888 shares in the company, valued at $376,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Scalise sold 19,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $326,115.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at $598,786.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,371 shares of company stock worth $647,733. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 2.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,284 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 5.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 75,929 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,886 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 12.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,358 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 206,288 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/northwest-bancshares-inc-nwbi-expected-to-announce-earnings-of-0-24-per-share-updated.html.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc (Northwest) is a savings and loan holding company. The Company’s principal business consists of attracting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets in the markets in which it operates. Its segments include Community Banking and Consumer Finance.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northwest Bancshares (NWBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.