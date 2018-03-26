Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.77.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,750,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $546,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $1,852,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,351,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,967,000 after acquiring an additional 26,303 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

NCLH stock traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $51.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,366,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,383. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $46.96 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,390.00, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

