Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Norwegian Cruise Line earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 46.3774841064375 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NCLH shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Macquarie cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BidaskClub cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.86.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,601,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,069. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $46.96 and a 1-year high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $12,390.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $546,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

