Norwood Financial Co. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Norwood Financial Co. (NASDAQ:NWFL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ NWFL) traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,358. Norwood Financial has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $181.46, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.14.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,683,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the period. 16.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Norwood Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Wayne Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a chartered bank and trust company. The Bank is an independent community bank that operates over five offices in the Wayne County, approximately three offices in Pike County, four offices in Monroe County and over three offices in Lackawanna County.

