Nuls 1-Day Volume Tops $12.77 Million (CRYPTO:NULS)

Nuls (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Nuls has a market cap of $111.06 million and approximately $12.77 million worth of Nuls was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuls token can currently be purchased for about $2.78 or 0.00033913 BTC on exchanges including Coinbene, EtherDelta, Kucoin and OKEx. Over the last seven days, Nuls has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007312 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002764 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.60 or 0.00727979 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00015097 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012222 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00038621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00148164 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00186347 BTC.

Nuls Profile

Nuls was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Nuls’ total supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Nuls is steemit.com/@nuls. The official website for Nuls is nuls.io. The Reddit community for Nuls is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nuls’ official Twitter account is @nulsservice.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nuls is an open-source platform that will provide to the network members development tools for their projects. The Nuls' team main goal is to create a community-driven development based on the consensus mechanism proof-of-credit and modular architecture. Nuls token in an ERC-20 token that will be used to support Nuls-based applications, pay for application cost, exchange for assets, support Nuls development, and pay transaction fees just to name a few. “

Buying and Selling Nuls

Nuls can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Coinbene, Bit-Z, OKEx, Binance and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to buy Nuls directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuls must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuls using one of the exchanges listed above.

