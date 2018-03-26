NuShares Price Down 52.6% Over Last 7 Days (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded up 21.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. NuShares has a market cap of $895,340.00 and approximately $502.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuShares token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including alcurEX and SouthXchange. In the last week, NuShares has traded down 52.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00197936 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000605 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00048187 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Atmos (ATMS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000606 BTC.

CybCSec (XCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

NuShares Token Profile

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

Buying and Selling NuShares

NuShares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: alcurEX and SouthXchange. It is not possible to buy NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

