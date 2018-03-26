NuShares One Day Trading Volume Reaches $88.00 (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded down 16.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. In the last week, NuShares has traded down 57.3% against the dollar. NuShares has a market capitalization of $966,225.00 and $88.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuShares token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including alcurEX and SouthXchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00189021 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000610 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00047433 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005110 BTC.

Atmos (ATMS) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000611 BTC.

CybCSec (XCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

NuShares Token Profile

NuShares (NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and alcurEX. It is not currently possible to buy NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

