NVO Price Tops $0.76 on Exchanges (NVST)

NVO (CURRENCY:NVST) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. NVO has a market cap of $11.37 million and approximately $6,259.00 worth of NVO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NVO token can now be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00009584 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NVO has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007429 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002767 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $55.99 or 0.00705562 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015008 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012644 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00038090 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00139449 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00180286 BTC.

NVO Profile

NVO’s launch date was May 14th, 2017. NVO’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens. The official website for NVO is nvo.io. The Reddit community for NVO is /r/NVO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NVO’s official Twitter account is @nvoexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The NVO project makes use of the Safenetwork, a distributed file storage system and a distributed computing system, to build a fully decentralized exchange in which users can trade crypto assets in a trustless manner. The NVO token is a CounterParty asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain. 50% of all fees per trade on the exchange will be automatically distributed to addresses with NVO tokens on a weekly basis. “

NVO Token Trading

NVO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Counterparty DEX. It is not presently possible to buy NVO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NVO must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NVO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

