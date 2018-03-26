NVO One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,770.00 (NVST)

NVO (CURRENCY:NVST) traded up 17.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. In the last week, NVO has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. NVO has a market capitalization of $11.11 million and $2,770.00 worth of NVO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NVO token can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00009443 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002708 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00701237 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015017 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012769 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00037715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00142399 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00182327 BTC.

About NVO

NVO’s genesis date was May 14th, 2017. NVO’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens. NVO’s official website is nvo.io. NVO’s official Twitter account is @nvoexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NVO is /r/NVO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The NVO project makes use of the Safenetwork, a distributed file storage system and a distributed computing system, to build a fully decentralized exchange in which users can trade crypto assets in a trustless manner. The NVO token is a CounterParty asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain. 50% of all fees per trade on the exchange will be automatically distributed to addresses with NVO tokens on a weekly basis. “

NVO Token Trading

NVO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Counterparty DEX. It is not presently possible to purchase NVO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NVO must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NVO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

