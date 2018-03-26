OceanChain 1-Day Volume Tops $9.21 Million (CRYPTO:OC)

OceanChain (CURRENCY:OC) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. OceanChain has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $9.21 million worth of OceanChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OceanChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, OceanChain has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.26 or 0.00650565 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007371 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000680 BTC.

FirstCoin (FRST) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004754 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000592 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003581 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002721 BTC.

OceanChain Coin Profile

OceanChain (CURRENCY:OC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2014. OceanChain’s official website is oceanchain.club. OceanChain’s official Twitter account is @Orangecoins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orangecoin (OC) is a scrypt altcoin that joins both Proof of Work and Proof of Stake to secure the network. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 25% of the total number of 200 million coins and will last two weeks. The PoS phase has an interest rate of 20% in Y1, 10% Y2, 5% Y3 and then a constant 2.5%. There was a premine of 5% for bounties etc. “

Buying and Selling OceanChain

OceanChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is not presently possible to purchase OceanChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OceanChain must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OceanChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

