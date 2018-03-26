OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 12,030 Shares of WisdomTree Trust (NASDAQ:GULF)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its position in WisdomTree Trust (NASDAQ:GULF) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,030 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.91% of WisdomTree Trust worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000.

Shares of WisdomTree Trust (NASDAQ:GULF) opened at $18.47 on Monday. WisdomTree Trust has a 12 month low of $16.43 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st were issued a $0.1663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%.

