OLD Mission Capital LLC Boosts Position in DB Agriculture Double Long ETN due April 1, 2038 (NYSEARCA:DAG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in DB Agriculture Double Long ETN due April 1, 2038 (NYSEARCA:DAG) by 188.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,358 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 3.37% of DB Agriculture Double Long ETN due April 1, 2038 worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

DB Agriculture Double Long ETN due April 1, 2038 (NYSEARCA DAG) opened at $2.82 on Monday. DB Agriculture Double Long ETN due April 1, 2038 has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $3.81.

